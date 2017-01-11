Refugee resettlement

Sir, – Some of the commentary on the resettlement of Syrian refugees in Ballaghdereen has been interesting. Ballaghdereen and indeed Ballyhaunis have a long record of accommodating other cultures.

What makes me uncomfortable is a sense that the Dublin media and commentariat are ready to pounce and to brand such communities as “racist”.

It has been consistent practice to house those in flight from persecution and war anywhere but in the even-numbered postal districts of Dublin.

Concerns abound in Ballaghdereen as to the capacity to look after the educational, emotional, religious and medical needs of 200 people.

Yet the finest facilities in the country exist in Dublin 2, Dublin 4, Dublin 6 and Dublin 18. And it appears that not one Syrian will be settled in these areas.

Would one need to be overly cynical to ask why? – Yours, etc,

LARRY DUNNE,

Rosslare Harbour,

Co Wexford.