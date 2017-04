Sir, – I am inclined to suggest that Arlene Harris (“Is reclining your seat on the plane the height of bad manners?”, Broadside, April 4th) should confine her travels to airlines that do not provide seat-recliner facilities or to those who provide additional leg room to accommodate the prostrate. As a six-footer, I try to fly smart!

CORMAC MEEHAN,

Bundoran,

Co Donegal.