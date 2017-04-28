Sir, – Congratulations to the bishop, priests and people of Limerick diocese on their historic day of priestless liturgies.

Your reporter David Raleigh tells us that “The Sacrament of Communion was not permitted, as no priest was present” (News, April 26th).

For many years now in the course of summer holidays in Louisburgh I have attended lay-led Monday morning services that included both Liturgy of the Word and Reception of Communion.

This is very much in line with the practice in the English Catholic secondary school that I had the privilege to lead for many years before my retirement ten years ago.

There as part of our risk assessment policy we were able to celebrate similar ceremonies whenever a priest was unable to attend a scheduled school Mass.

I pray that Irish Catholics will not have to wait too long before all our dioceses approve lay-led services that include Reception of Communion. – Yours, etc,

ALAN WHELAN,

Killarney,

Co Kerry.