Sir, – At the risk of emulating Tom Stoppard’s Guildenstern, who “thought” he saw a unicorn, was I hallucinating or did I have the company of a red kite travelling north on the N11 last week? It was certainly a bird of prey much larger than the customary sparrow hawk, but are there any red kites in Wicklow? – Yours, etc,

BRIAN de SALVO,

Gorey,

Co Wexford.