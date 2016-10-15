Rapid-fire delivery

Sir, – Minister for Health Simon Harris TD is an able and very articulate politician. However, while the speed of his vocal delivery is to be admired, I would contend that it does not make for the best communication. His responses to questions are so rapid-fire as to create the impression of not being a thinking interviewee. I’m not afforded sufficient time to mentally sift through Mr Harris’s answers and am left almost physically breathless.

I hear you, Minister, but I want to listen to you! – Yours, etc,

OLIVER McGRANE ,

Rathfarnham, Dublin 16.