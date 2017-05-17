Ransomware – a taste of what’s to come

Sir, – Your editorial “A taste of what’s to come” (May 16th) is indeed a “stark warning”. Has our smart world become too smart by half and have we reached a stage where we are now our own worst enemies? Attacking hospital computer systems and putting the lives of patients at serious risk is a very grave matter. Have we created a monster that is rapidly getting out of control and which could eventually destroy us all? – Yours, etc,

GEAROID KILGALLEN,

Dún Laoghaire,

Co Dublin.