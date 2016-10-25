Railways and regional development

Sir, – The troubles at Iarnród Éireann are more than a failure of investment. Successive governments have shown a lack of vision as to the benefits of a European style fast-track rail system. Three hours-plus from Sligo to Dublin? Need I say more?

– Yours, etc,

MG STOREY,

Glencar, Sligo.

Sir, – Regarding the front-page photograph (News, October 24th) of an empty Carrick-on-Suir railway station at rush hour, the scene would be the same at Tara Street in Dublin if there was no train service between 7.45am and 11am. This is the case in Carrick-on-Suir.

It would be refreshing to see the National Transport Authority/Irish Rail suggest how investment in our regional railways would contribute to regional economic development.

– Yours, etc,

FRANK DAWSON

Claregalway, Co Galway.