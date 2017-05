Sir, – Dr Oisín Hannigan Watts asks you to refrain from publishing quotes from Danny Healy-Rae (May 19th). Is Dr Hannigan Watts unaware that both Mr Healy-Rae’s late father and his brother have always managed to produce outlandish quotes, despite having a cap on them. – Yours, etc,

KEVIN O’SULLIVAN,

Letterkenny, Co Donegal.