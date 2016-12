Sir, – I shop global but I buy local. I look for the best deal online then add the shipping cost and delivery time, and then I see if my local shops have the item I want.

If they have what I’m looking for, I ask them if they will match it or come close to the online price. My local shops have never failed to make a sale with me.

So shop global and buy local. – Yours, etc,

KEVIN DEVITTE,

Westport,

Co Mayo.