Public service pay and new entrants

Sir, – Referring to your editorial “Pensions nettle must be grasped” (April 26)th, I commend the inclusion of the following line: “In particular, the lower pay scales for new entrants to the public service, not least in teaching, need to be phased out in the interests of fairness.”

As one such new entrant to the teaching profession, I couldn’t agree more. It is nothing short of a disgrace. It is time for the Government to act. – Yours, etc,

STEPHEN O’HARA,

Ballincollig,

Co Cork.