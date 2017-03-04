Public accountability

A chara, – I have become accustomed at depressingly regular intervals to Government Minister being “shocked” and finding “unacceptable” the latest revelations concerning failures within their departments to protect our homeless, our health, our children and our safety.

I want to make it clear that I am not “shocked”. To be shocked is to be unpleasantly surprised.

As those responsible for such catastrophes are never personally sanctioned I expect further disasters. This I will find unpleasant but hardly surprising. – Yours, etc,

JOHN CRONIN,

Terenure, Dublin 6W.