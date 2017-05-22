Psychiatric services for children

Sir, – As a long-time advocate for improving services to patients in the Irish public health system, it strikes me that best-functioning department in the health service executive is that of information technology (IT). Indeed the recent handling of the ransomware threat cemented this position.

IT has the enviable position of being able to command regular and timely funding for upgrades to hardware and software, with few questions apparently asked. The service is generally efficient, queries are dealt with electronically and communication to staff is regular, relevant and up to date.

It appears to have a functioning governance structure and has the ultimate tool of ensuring compliance with best practice by simply denying access to the computer system.

Would it only be that the same modus operandi were applied to the provision of care to children who suffer from psychiatric illness? Imagine a regular “upgrade” in funding every year to respond to increased clinical need and the suffering of patients? Imagine a system that does not derive its “statistics” from written pieces of paper?

Imagine having the power to ensure compliance with best medical practice by insisting on the proper provision of services with for example the refusal to admit children as young as 14 years of age into adult psychiatric hospitals in 2017? – Yours, etc,

Dr KIERAN MOORE,

Consultant Paediatric

Psychiatrist,

Ros Mhic Triúin,

Co Chill Channigh.