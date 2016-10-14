Promoting cycling in urban areas

Sir, – I mostly get around by bicycle, unless I have to drive. I have a lot of sympathy for those who need to drive in this congested city; it’s so frustrating and time-consuming.

But I’d love to see us fast-track a city where parents felt it was safe to let their children cycle. There would be such benefits in terms of obesity prevention, fitness, health and freedom. And, ironically it would reduce congestion for those who have to drive. Anyone who has been to a Dutch city or Copenhagen will know what I’m talking about.

So I commend Dublin City Council for its vision. I wish it the courage to see it through. – Yours, etc,

EUGENE DORAN,

Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin.