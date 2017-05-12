Private health insurance levies and tax relief

Sir, – On the one hand, tax relief is given by the State on every private health insurance policy, and on the other, any supposed benefit of that tax relief is completely wiped out by the levy which is also imposed by the same State on every private health insurance policy.

It seems to me that all that is being done here is creating a lot of additional administration for no real purpose other than to be able to say to people, “Well, you are getting tax relief on your health insurance”. – Yours, etc,

DAVID DORAN,

Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow.