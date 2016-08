Sir, – After being a daily reader of The Irish Times UK edition for many years, we will be very sad to see this stop in September, as will many other loyal readers. It is all very well saying we should move to the online version; however, a couple of nights ago there was a hornet in our bathroom. How do you get rid of one of these with an online edition? – Yours, etc,

PHILIP SUTER,

Princes Risborough,

Buckinghamshire,

England.