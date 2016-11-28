Primary education in urgent need of investment

Sir, – I read with great interest Tom Boland’s recent article on the funding of third- level education (“Hostility among politicians to higher education sector must end”, Education Opinion, November 22nd).

In the course of the article, he mentioned that in the period from 2007 to 2015 the number of primary teachers increased by 5 per cent. What the article did not mention was that, over the same period, the number of primary school pupils (including these with special needs or in special schools) increased from 486,000 to 545,000, an increase of approximately 12 per cent.

Given the fact that the average Irish primary class has 25 children, and that last year more than 129,375 pupils were in classes of 30 or more, I think most people would agree that the 5 per cent increase in teacher numbers was the bare minimum needed to maintain the integrity of the primary school system. It most certainly is not an example of either political favouritism or departmental profligacy.

Furthermore, over the same period the capitation grant, which pays for the non-payroll costs of schools, was cut from €200 to €170. This means that principals and boards of management are expected to run schools (paying for lighting, heating, insurance, educational materials, etc) on less than 92 cents per pupil per school day. Were the average commuter to give up their daily latte and donate the money to a local school, it would support not one but three children in primary education.

I would wholly agree with Mr Boland that the third-level sector has made, and is making, a critical contribution to Ireland’s economy.

I would, however, contend that the primary school sector, as the foundation of our educational system, is no less critical to Ireland’s economic and social development. If third level is the policy lever which lifts the Irish economy, primary is the fulcrum on which that lever rests.

ADVERTISEMENT

Primary schools are in urgent need of increased investment. For too long they have been run on a shoestring, and the shoestring has long frayed. The good news is that quite modest increases could lead to far better educational outcomes for children and far less pressure on hard-pressed parents, boards of management, and principals.

Government policymakers need to take a more strategic approach to resourcing education. I believe that the Action Plan for Education provides a compelling business case for increased investment in education, and I trust that the Department of Public Expenditure agrees with that view.

Finally, I wish Tom Boland all the best for what I am sure will be a very active and productive retirement. His article proves that retirement has in no way diminished his passion for and commitment to third-level education. I am sure his distinguished career will be matched by an equally distinguished retirement. – Yours, etc,

SEAMUS MULCONRY,

General Secretary,

Catholic Primary

Schools Management

Association ,

New House,

St Patrick’s College,

Maynooth, Co Kildare.