Sir, – I once read about an American Catholic describing his parents as “the sort of people who would stay Catholic even if the Pope quit”. In Ireland, even now, I think there are quite a few of these people, and they are perhaps more sympathetic to Fr Brendan Hoban’s “lost tribe” of priests than he might think (“Criticised and insulted, priests are a lost tribe”, Opinion & Analysis, November 21st).

They were, however, extremely upset over the scandals, particularly about attempts by church authorities to cover up what happened and by the way complaints were dealt with.

This needs to continue to be acknowledged.

There is a danger that some may think “rules should be tightened” and that “we should put it all behind us”, but what happened can be compared to an earthquake, and after an earthquake, the grounds shifts and nothing is the same again.

In the long term, this may be a good thing. But in the short term, both clergy and laity need to be treated with understanding and compassion and, above all, listened to by hierarchies, local or elsewhere.

Only in this way can we rebuild a church after our particular earthquake, accepting that our spiritual building may be constructed completely differently. – Yours, etc,

PATRICIA DALY,

Drumcondra,

Dublin 9.

Sir, – Fr Brendan Hoban’s cry from the heart concerning the loneliness and isolation of elderly priests, many of whom are vulnerable to depression, made for very sad reading. It is apparent that the “sagart aroon” who was loved, respected and cherished in the past, has long since disappeared in today’s secular, post-Catholic Ireland.

However, the answer to their plight is very simple – abolish mandatory clerical celibacy, a Vatican-made rule that dates from the 12th century, and which condemns young men for life to an unreasonably unnatural and inhumane existence. The Church of Ireland seems to do very well without it.

The Book of Exodus tells us that God said “It is not good for man to be alone”, and so created woman as his partner and companion, and it is mainly the lack of companionship, in old age especially, that leads to loneliness.

While marriage may not always be a panacea in the solving of life’s problems, it would give priests not alone useful insights into the ups and downs of normal married life, but would undoubtedly help to lessen, if not eliminate, the crushing loneliness and isolation of advancing old age in priests.

But then, will a Vatican of wisdom, mercy and humanity acknowledge the serious problems faced by priests, the emptying churches and a despairing, disillusioned clergy? – Yours, etc,

VERA HUGHES,

Moate,

Co Westmeath.

Sir, – Priests today have the dubious honour of working in one of the few fields where there are jobs aplenty, but at what cost has been well described by Fr Brendan Hoban. In this now supposedly secular nation, they are run off their feet baptising, marrying and burying most of the country, continually at the call of parishioners, and God help them if it is not all done with a smile on their faces.

Contrary to Robert Magee’s assertion (November 23rd), there is indeed a big gap in the market in current neoliberal climate of individualism for a “figurehead to pontificate from the altar on moral issues”.

Such issues are constantly raised, especially by the younger priests, who do not concern themselves solely with abstruse theological or eschatological themes but rather with the mind- and heart-wrenching problems of modern living.

I have heard preaching on subjects stretching from prejudice, bigotry, the plight of refugees, understanding and reaching out to the young, love and toleration – right down to civic behaviour such as parking in disabled car spaces. In other words, the moral problems of living.

Are we so good that we no longer need an operator but have a direct line to the above? – Yours, etc,

GERALDINE O’DEA,

Willliamstown,

Kells,

Co Meath.