President Michael D Higgins in Cuba

A chara, – Considering the deluge of mail that has been generated by the prospective visit of the Taoiseach to the White House for St Patrick’s Day, I was expecting a similar outcry over the visit of our President to Cuba.

Although President Raul Castro recently announced the “easing” of restrictions with regard to travel abroad by Cubans, restrictions still apply for “national security reasons” and to “preserve the human capital created by the revolution”. Is this not a “travel ban” too ? – Yours, etc,

KARL DOYLE,

Dún Laoghaire,

Co Dublin.