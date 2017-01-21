President Donald Trump

Sir, – After all the negative articles and incorrect predictions from so-called “experts” and journalists – not least in this paper – now would be an appropriate time for you to wish President Trump and his team and every US citizen all the best of luck.

For those of us who voted for him, we are ecstatic. For those who didn’t and who say he is not their president, he is nevertheless the president heading the executive branch of their government. The world can’t afford another eight years of a seized-up US government.

And for all those who had no vote but feel very much affected owing to significant US stakes in their economies, like the Irish, I’d suggest you wish him all the best too. Mr Trump’s success in rebooting and growing a stagnant US economy is in your and the world’s best interest. Undeniably, he is a flamboyant, unpolished character. He is flawed, like us all. Personality politics should end with elections. He won the election fair and square and it’s now time he is given the chance to be evaluated based on his performance in the job. Give the man a chance. – Yours, etc,

FIONN HERRIOTT,

Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin.

Sir, – Hail, Mr Tangerine Man. – Yours, etc,

PATRICK O’BYRNE,

Phibsborough,

Dublin 7.

Sir, – Listening to Donald Trump gives me a headache. I need a paratweetamol tablet. – Yours, etc,

GRAEME GUTHRIE,

Kilmeena,

Westport, Co Mayo.

Sir, – President Trump might well make America “win” again. With the increasingly perilous state of the global economy, international relations and the environment, there’s no doubting it will be a Pyrrhic victory. – Yours, etc,

DONAGH HUMPHREYS,

Ballsbridge, Dublin 4.

Sir, – Patrick Freyne errs in his otherwise excellent article “Presidential inaugurations: from top hats to fears of assassination” (January 20th).

The little girl who spotted that Chief Justice William Howard Taft had mangled the oath as he administered it at Herbert Hoover’s 1929 inauguration was not eight years old, but rather in the eighth grade. Miss Helen Terwilliger was, in fact, 13 years of age at the time.

Clinging onto such minor factual details may become a way of maintaining sanity as we head into the next four, orange years. – Yours, etc,

CATHAL MALONE,

Carrigaline,

Co Cork.