Pregnancy counselling agencies

Sir, – Dr Mark O’Loughlin (September 7th) is correct: the time for acceptance of the harmful actions of anti-choice pregnancy agencies has long since passed.

The reason why Minister for Children Katherine Zappone is merely “considering” regulation of these clinics and that Minister for Health Simon Harris and the HSE are trying to compete with these anti-choice agencies is that our Constitution would require any proposed regulatory legislation to be balanced with the competing rights contained in Article 40.3.3.

The activities of the anti-choice pregnancy agencies harm the health and wellbeing of vulnerable women and girls and provide yet another reason to repeal the Eighth Amendment. – Yours, etc,

AILBHE SMYTH,

Convenor,

Coalition to Repeal

the Eighth Amendment,

Blackhall Place,

Dublin 7.