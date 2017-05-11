Prayer and protest in Dáil Éireann

Sir, – I think most of us could have named in advance the six TDs that remained sitting in the Dáil during the short prayer and moment of reflection. Is it any wonder that Ireland is fast becoming the laughing stock of the world? – Yours, etc,

JOE HARVEY,

Glenageary,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – Given their penchant for causing mayhem at every opportunity possible, these six TDs certainly need all the prayers they can get. – Yours, etc,

BARRY MAHADY,

Leixlip,

Co Kildare.

Sir, – The recent arguments in the Dáil concerning the opening prayer once again show the disconnect between our politicians and the general public.

Given that the majority of seats in the chamber were empty when the relevant session started, I would be more concerned about non-attendance rather than the fact that six TDs chose to sit during the prayer.

Ultimately, do we not deserve more from our TDs than this childish nonsense? – Yours, etc,

BRIAN CULLEN,

Rathfarnham,

Dublin 16.