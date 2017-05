A chara, – Having just completed the Irish online passport renewal process, I was struck by how quick and user friendly it was. In an era of tedious and time-consuming online administrative processes, and at a time where the Passport Office is likely under increased pressure with Brexit, it should be commended for implementing such an easy-to-use system. – Yours, etc,

Dr RORY STEWART,

Falcarragh,

Co Donegal.