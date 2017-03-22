Praise for health workers

Sir, – I recently spent five days in University Hospital Waterford. Noting all the negative press the health service gets, I feel I must publicly express my gratitude and admiration for the staff of the aforementioned hospital. While it is obvious they are working under huge constraints, each and every member of the medical staff could not have been more efficient, supporting and caring. How the nurses, coming to an end of a long and very busy shift, still had a kind and friendly word for everyone is absolutely beyond belief. I must also pay tribute to all the ancillary staff, as well as students and technical support staff. In the end, though, it came back to the nurses, and there seemed to be very few per ward. How they got to shift end without brain meltdown is a mystery.

They have my fullest respect, admiration and gratitude. – Yours, etc,

GER O’DONOVAN,

Abbeyside,

Dungarvan, Co Waterford.