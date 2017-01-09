Power to the local people

Sir, – What power-greedy national politicians ignore is that there are countless frustrated local politicians yearning for executive and fiscal powers that would enable them to innovate to improve service delivery for their communities.

What they also fail to realise, importantly, is that there are many councillors who are desperate for power who would vote, under cover of the ballot box, for the Irish party which commits to devolving the most power. This would also be true of the wider electorate.

Paradoxically, the political party that promises to give most power away, may well be the one that gains power. – Yours, etc,

GEOFF NAYLOR,

Hampshire.