Post offices at breaking point?

Sir, – Once again post offices are in the news as they announce yet another study regarding costs and ineffiencies. For more years than I can remember, this has been a recurring refrain.

It would ring a lot less hollow though, if they would remain open at the time of day most convenient for the majority people who use them. Where I live I can use either the offices in Celbridge or Maynooth, but I must plan to do so either before 1pm or after 2pm, because staff shut up shop for lunch.

How on earth has such a situation been allowed to continue for so long? Can someone out there please tell me? – Yours, etc,

LIAM CASSIDY,

Celbridge,

Co Kildare.