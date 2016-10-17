Portrait of Carlingford

Sir, – It was lovely to see the beautiful village of Carlingford illustrated on the RTÉ programme Painting The Nation.

Unfortunately, people rushing to enjoy what Carlingford has to offer will be sadly disappointed.

The reality of Carlingford at weekends is loud and distasteful music bellowing through the streets, groups of drunken men and women falling through the streets, brawls taking place inside and outside pubs, and some residents afraid to walk the streets.

When the groups of intoxicated visitors return to their rented accommodation, they continue drinking, playing loud music all night long, and insulting local residents who ask them to be quiet as they are trying to sleep.

For the residents of Carlingford weekends in our beautiful village are a thing of dread.

The days of quietly eating fish, chips and mushy peas, as portrayed in the programme, is sadly a thing of the past. – Yours, etc,

ROSIE TONER,

Carlingford,

Co Louth.