Pope Francis and the Reformation

Sir, – I am originally from Stockholm but have lived in Dublin since 2000 and am married to an Irish woman.

We have a 12-year-old daughter who I brought to a ceremony in Sweden last week to see Pope Francis sign a declaration together with the Lutheran World Federation to commemorate the 500th anniversary of the Reformation.

There is now an agreed and documented common purpose to pursue peace across the Christian communities.

I have been struck by the limited coverage by Irish media of this event – although it was covered in The Irish Times by Paddy Agnew.

With the long history of deep division between the Christian communities on this island over the years, I had expected this event and the statements by the Pope to spark discussions and potential further bridge-building between Catholic and Protestant leaders and across communities.

I am looking forward to further discussions, debates and events during 2017 to commemorate the 500 years since the start of the Reformation.

– Yours, etc,

JONAS DALIN

Blackrock,

Co Dublin.