Politics and the alcohol Bill

Sir, – The delay in the passing of the alcohol Bill is an extremely clear case of the general and individual good being displaced by vested interests. The overwhelming professional evidence illustrates that the suite of measures in the Bill will make a positive impact on our unhealthy societal relationship with alcohol. Members of the Oireachtas have the option to help save lives, improve health, and ease the demands on our frontline medical and emergency services. It is unconscionable that they would do otherwise. – Yours, etc,

Dr RICHARD SCRIVEN,

Ballinlough,

Cork.

Sir, – I am quite sick of being lectured at by Irish Times editorial writers and letter-writers about the evils of having alcohol on supermarket shelves. Most people don’t have a drink problem but the nanny-staters seem to think that we are all somehow in deadly danger.

When and if they get their way, what will they go for next? – Yours, etc,

JOHN SHEEHAN,

Dublin 14.