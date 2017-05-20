Politics and media ‘performance’

Sir, – Your editorial of May 18th notes “solid achievements” and “weakness before the cameras” as features of Enda Kenny’s leadership.

For many pundits, the media “performance” has become the primary criterion by which to judge a politician.

Prior to general elections, we witness a media frenzy of ruminations on the potential media performance of the competing candidates.

Too often, candidates’ policies are of secondary consideration.

If one had to choose, “solid achievements” are surely preferable to media “performance”. – Yours, etc,

MÁIRE WHITE,

Kinlough,

Co Leitrim.