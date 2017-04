Sir, – Cllr Malcolm Byrne (April 21st) asks why Sinn Féin candidates elected as MPs do not take their seats. If the border on this island cut off the southeast of the country rather than the northeast, I wonder would the councillor be so enthusiastic about taking seats in a foreign parliament? – Yours, etc,

PÁDRAIG BROCK,

Clontuskert,

Co Galway.