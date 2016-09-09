Politicians and the health service

Sir, – The current to-do about cardiac services in Waterford encapsulates everything that is wrong about Irish health service planning.

Politicians try to shout loudest to get the best services for their county, and it appears that John Halligan is surprised that he may not be getting his own way in this regard.

Previous controversies about hospitals in Monaghan and Roscommon, as well as mooted reconfiguration of emergency departments, come to mind. Isn’t it time we set up a system where the health service, like the courts service, is independent of politics and parish pump politicians, and is planned according to the best international guidelines? – Yours, etc,

SEAN O’SULLIVAN,

Crossabeg,

Co Wexford.

Sir, – If John Halligan steps out, will Stephen Donnelly step in? – Yours, etc,

BRIAN AHERN,

Clonsilla,

Dublin 15.