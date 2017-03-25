Political legacy of Martin McGuinness

Sir, – Leslie Lawless (March 24th) bemoans public acclaim for the likes of Martin McGuinness who found the road to Damascus and abandoned violence for the ballot box in an effort to bring about peace and – eventually – attain Sinn Féin’s goal of a united Ireland.

Your letter-writer suggests greater praise ought to be bestowed on the politicians who have only observed the democratic process throughout their lives. However, as distasteful as it is, there would have been no resolution to the politically inspired hostilities on this island without the direct involvement of former IRA activists like Martin McGuinness.

Such is the price of realpolitik and, on balance, valuable gains were made. – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL CULLEN,

Sandycove, Co Dublin.