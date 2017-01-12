Political crisis in Northern Ireland

Sir, – Saying there is a crisis in the North has become as newsworthy as saying a priest was found in the Vatican. Not a week goes by without comment about another crisis, or an incipient crisis, and when there isn’t a crisis, commenting about what crisis might arise.

For years Northern politicians have used the “peace process” to get the attention that many other troubled areas can only dream of. And whenever the limelight is taken off them, they throw a tantrum. Let them scream and scream until they’re sick, because we are already sick of them and their incessant drama. – Yours, etc,

JASON FITZHARRIS,

Swords,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – Bertie Ahern tells us that an election in the North would take place in an attitude of mistrust and hatred. Has any election there taken place in any other atmosphere? – Yours, etc,

DAVID MURNANE,

Dunshaughlin, Co Meath.

Sir, – The resignation of Martin McGuinness as Deputy First Minister has precipitated a full-blown crisis, with no apparent way out. An election, some suggest, will lead political parties up the cul-de-sac of even deeper division; more optimistic voices hope the crisis may shock politicians on all sides into an awareness that true reconciliation must be a two-way street.

In the meantime, Mr McGuinness’s resignation may already have had one positive outcome. Southern newspaper editorials were largely agreed that Mr McGuinness’s almost 10-year tenure as Deputy First Minister was marked by patience, courtesy and commitment to a better future – often in the face of sour looks and open contempt from his political opponents. Perhaps this marks the beginning of a time when Southern media will finally abandon their tendency to cast Sinn Féin politicians as pantomime villains or worse, and Southern political parties will finally stop holding their moralistic noses at the mention of possible coalition with Mr McGuinness’s party Sinn Féin. – Yours, etc,

ADVERTISEMENT

JUDE COLLINS,

Antrim.

Sir, – Your editorial on the Northern Ireland political crisis stated that “most” Northern voters have long aspired to see “normal politics” (January 10th). Surely not. Most Northern voters have voted for the more hardline parties, and the moderate Alliance Party, the UUP and the SDLP have been sidelined.

Northern voters deserve the crisis they now inherit, and would do well to remember that when they vote in the forthcoming election. – Yours, etc,

SEAN O’SULLIVAN,

Crossabeg, Co Wexford.

Sir, – Serious as it is, the North’s “ash for cash” scandal doesn’t merit bringing down the devolved administration. Sinn Féin’s only concern is political opportunism – splitting the unionist vote and grabbing the position of First Minister.

It’s a bit rich to call foul over the wasting of public funds while forcing an unnecessary and unjustifiable election, which means yet more will be sent up the chimney! – Yours, etc,

STEVEN SMYRL,

Rathgar, Dublin 6.

Sir, – Has there ever been a more aptly named Secretary of State for Northern Ireland than Mr Brokenshire? – Yours, etc,

EUGENE KAVANAGH,

Enniscorthy, Co Wexford.

Sir, – The upcoming election to the Stormont Assembly may at least give an opportunity to those voters who previously supported the DUP to switch their allegiance to a party in favour of remaining within the EU. Depending on how the campaign develops, and the result, it may well give Mrs May pause for thought before she presses the red button on March 30th. – Yours, etc,

JOE STAUNTON,

Ennis, Co Clare.

Sir, – What is not to love about politics in Northern Ireland? The place survives decades of internecine warfare and then ends up in crisis over the political equivalent of someone leaving the immersion on. – Yours, etc,

ULTAN Ó BROIN,

Dublin 8.