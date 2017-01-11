A chara, – Congratulations to The Irish Times for your fair and plain-speaking editorial on the current crisis in the North (“NI Assembly election a price worth paying”, January 9th). It is disappointing to say the least that the old bogeyman of Ulster unionism, Ian Paisley, proved himself more open to the spirit of power-sharing than the current face of the DUP, Arlene Foster, purportedly representing a new generation of unionists, managed to do. Makes one wonder if it has learned anything from the bitter lessons of the past.

The Irish Government too, as joint guarantors of the Belfast Agreement, must share some of the blame for their apparent indifference and inaction as evidence mounted of increasing DUP arrogance under Arlene Foster’s watch. – Is mise,

JOHN GLENNON,

Hollywood,

Co Wicklow.

Sir, – A botched green energy scheme north of the Border results in a potential loss to taxpayers of €500 million and leads to the collapse of institutions there. A botched tax scheme with vulture fund companies south of the Border results in the potential loss to taxpayers of €500 million, and nothing happens. – Yours, etc,

RORY E MacFLYNN,

Blackrock,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – With the new political crisis in Northern Ireland, I went online to the BBC website to see its view of events surrounding the collapse of the government there. The top 10 most-read articles included articles on a footballer, the absence of ballpoint pens in China, Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Meryl Streep, and other trivia. Northern Ireland was nowhere to be seen. Clearly those who use the BBC website have little interest in events in Northern Ireland. – Yours, etc,

GARRY BURY,

Dalkey,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – I wonder which luckless former US senator will have the thankless task of sorting this out? – Yours, etc,

ADVERTISEMENT

MARY MURPHY,

Wexford.