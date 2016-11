Sir, – Recent correspondents (November 25th) have poked fun at Mr Justice Hogan’s reference from the bench to Greek mythology. I for one am grateful that members of the judiciary know their Ossa from their elbows. – Yours, etc,

CIAN PAUL McCANN,

London.

Sir, – Perhaps the learned judge was merely quoting Hamlet, where the phrase occurs as part of an exchange between Laertes and the Danish prince. – Yours, etc,

D KEOGH,

Bray,

Co Wicklow.