Sir, – I see that Operation Transformation is back on RTÉ. It is great to see that the old imperial units of measurement are still in use. Once again the contestants are put on a scale that gives their weight in pounds and stones. Will contestants be spending shillings and pennies as they try to lose some more more pounds?

Are metric units only for schoolchildren? – Yours, etc,

DERMOT O’ROURKE,

Lucan,

Co Dublin.