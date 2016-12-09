Sir, – Robert Ballagh is correct (Letters, December 6th). Numerous excursion passenger trains have used the Phoenix Park tunnel in the past 100 years. There were also some scheduled services.

Probably the most famous was the Belfast-Dublin-Cork Enterprise Express which ran from 1950 to 1953. It was powered by steam locomotives one of which, if memory serves me right, was the legendary “Maedb” which is now preserved in the Cultra Transport Museum near Belfast. – Yours, etc,

LOUIS O’FLAHERTY

Santry,

Dublin 9.