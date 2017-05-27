People who get up early in the morning
Sir, – When Leo Varadkar solemnly announced that he wants to become taoiseach to the early risers, did he realise that toddlers would be to the forefront in this regard? – Yours, etc,
DENIS O’SHAUGHNESSY,
Limerick.
Sir, – Following on from the Celtic Tiger’s best-loved icon, the ubiquitous “Breakfast Roll Man”, has Leo Varadkar given us another pillar of the economy? Doesn’t “Alarm Clock Man” have a nice ring to it? – Yours, etc,
JOHN MULLIGAN,
Boyle,
Co Roscommon.
Sir, – Wake me up when the contest is over. – Yours, etc,
MARY BYRNE,
Bray,
Co Wicklow.