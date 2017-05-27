People who get up early in the morning

Sir, – When Leo Varadkar solemnly announced that he wants to become taoiseach to the early risers, did he realise that toddlers would be to the forefront in this regard? – Yours, etc,

DENIS O’SHAUGHNESSY,

Limerick.

Sir, – Following on from the Celtic Tiger’s best-loved icon, the ubiquitous “Breakfast Roll Man”, has Leo Varadkar given us another pillar of the economy? Doesn’t “Alarm Clock Man” have a nice ring to it? – Yours, etc,

JOHN MULLIGAN,

Boyle,

Co Roscommon.

Sir, – Wake me up when the contest is over. – Yours, etc,

MARY BYRNE,

Bray,

Co Wicklow.