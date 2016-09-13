Pensions and savings

Sir, – “Two-thirds of those enrolled in pension schemes do not know the amount that would be paid out on retirement” (Editorial, September 10th). Aside from those who are on the point of retiring, when pension fund administrators indicate the amounts to be paid out, no pension fund contributor knows what his or her future pension payout will be. Three-thirds would be a more accurate reflection of the situation! – Yours, etc,

PETER LYNCH,

Knocklyon,

Dublin 16.

Sir, – Having taken financial advice, I invested the hard-earned sum of €20,000 for 10 years. On the maturation date, I got the capital, plus a €4,200 return on my investment, of which the tax authorities deducted 41 per cent. That was €1,722 to the Government, which encouraged me to save for my retirement in the first place! – Yours, etc,

SUSAN HIGGINS,

Rathgar,

Dublin 6.