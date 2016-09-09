Pensions and savings

Sir , – An article, citing figures from Aviva, states that, “On average, Irish people need to increase the amount they save by more than ¤1,000 a month” (“Future retirees told to save extra €1,000 a month” , September 8th). That is €12,000 a year from disposable income after taxes. That is not achievable for the hundreds of thousands of workers on very low wages. Perhaps Aviva could come up with a scheme where workers on the minimum wage could juggle their living costs and expenses and still be able to put aside this €1,000 a month?

I won’t hold my breath. – Yours, etc,

THOMAS J CLARKE,

Dublin 13.