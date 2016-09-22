Pensions and public servants

Sir, – Public servants retire on full pension after 40 years of contributions. This pension is based on half of final salary.

However, since 2013, the new single-entry public service pension scheme will be based on career average earnings rather than final salary.

Membership of the pension scheme is compulsory for public servants. There are a diminishing number of people who are putting enough away to build up an adequate pension pot.

The case for universal pension provision will be debated at the conference of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions on September 29th. – Yours, etc,

BERNADINE OSULLIVAN,

Terenure,

Dublin 6W.