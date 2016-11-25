Pelion and Ossa

Sir, – A recent article (“Solicitor entitled to damages in Anglo case”, November 23rd) reports that a ruling in the Court of Appeal described the actions of Anglo Irish Bank in relation to investments as “a veritable Pelion of misrepresentations”.

While the learned appeal judge in question has an undoubtedly admirable command of Greek mythology, perhaps such an inflated style of legalese is a result of him spending too long sitting on his Ossa. – Yours, etc,

JOHN DOODY,

Balbriggan,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – A judge took the opportunity to show off his knowledge of Greek mountains by referring to “a veritable Pelion of misrepresentations heaped upon an Ossa of negligence”. I had to Google them. He could have made life easier for us all by referring to Irish mountains for example “a veritable Carrauntoohil of mispresentations heaped upon a Galtymore of negligence”. – Yours, etc,

TOM FULLER,

Glasnevin,

Dublin 11.