Pearse’s final order of surrender

Sir, – There were at least seven surrender manifestos signed by Pearse, five of which are in the National Library and the National Museum.

The original, dated by Pearse April 29th, 1916, at 3.45pm, is in the Imperial War Museum, London. It is the only copy that bears the signatures of Pearse, Connolly and MacDonagh. My grandfather Harry de Courcy-Wheeler was present when each signed. Connolly dictated his order to grandfather before signing. Copies of Pearse’s order to surrender were typed and individually delivered to the commands by Elizabeth O’Farrell and my grandfather. All are on army embossed paper.

The National Museum has Pearse’s handwritten copy from which these were typed; being originals, most differ slightly in words used and page layout.

The museum also has a handwritten copy by Pearse for the Enniscorthy Command dated April 30th. The National Library has a draft written on cardboard in 16 Moore Street on April 29th. It also has signed copies gifted to them by the de Valera and Wheeler families.

The copy coming up for auction, with an asking price of €1.5 million, was written by Pearse on April 30th at the request of Maj Gen William Lowe to get the surrender of some wild young rebels in the Four Courts command refusing to obey orders. The Irish Times on May 26th, 2005, reported that it had been previously sold for an incredible €700,000 at auction, 10 times its guide price, and was bought by an anonymous telephone bidder from outside the State.

It would be wonderful if this was gifted back to the State by some generous benefactor, perhaps the vendor, availing of the tax credits available. The National Library and National Museum have many demands on their limited resources. – Yours, etc,

ALEX FINDLATER,

Cong, Co Mayo.