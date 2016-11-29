Pearse’s final order of surrender

Sir, – As the descendants of the two British officers who accepted the 1916 surrender, we visited Dublin this year in a personal capacity to meet the relatives of Patrick Pearse and Elizabeth O’Farrell (and others) in order to “recreate” the original 1916 surrender photograph on the same site 100 years later, in a spirit of remembrance and respect. We wish to respectfully appeal to the Irish Government to do its very best to ensure that the surrender letter of Patrick Pearse remains in the Republic of Ireland.

We also believe that every effort should be made to formally mark the site of the 1916 surrender in order to preserve not only the key buildings in Moore Street that were the site of the last stand of the Provisional Government, but also all the key buildings in this area and the unique streetscape.

We have been greatly moved by the experience of coming to Dublin, and we believe that artefacts and locations associated with the birth of your Republic should be held in trust for the generations to come. – Yours, etc,

ANTHONY LODER,

(Son of Lieut John Lowe

and grandson of Maj Gen

William Lowe);

MAX LODER,

(Grandson of

Lieut John Lowe

and great-grandson

of Maj Gen William Lowe),

Los Angeles,

California.