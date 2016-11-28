Pearse’s final order of surrender

Sir, – The final order of surrender letter penned by Pearse during the Easter Rising in 1916 is set to be sold by public auction next month and indications are that this most important historical document looks set to leave Ireland. This was the last official letter Pearse wrote, three days before his execution by firing squad on the morning of May 3rd, 1916. The initial letter of surrender, written by Pearse and James Connolly, is on display at the Imperial War Museum in London. It is unthinkable and shameful that two of the most important letters of surrender may be housed outside Ireland. – Yours, etc,

TOM COOPER,

Templeogue,

Dublin 6W.