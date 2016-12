Sir, – If the broadcast and print media are to be believed, almost everyone in Ireland is “angry” about something all the time. Maybe in 2017 we could all stop being “angry” about things that, in the overall scheme of things, are not that dreadful, and realise that we in Ireland are among the most fortunate people on Earth, if not the most fortunate. – Yours, etc,

RICHARD McDONNELL,

Ardee, Co Louth.