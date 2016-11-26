Paying for water – now and then

Sir, – It would appear that we are about to enter another phase of the saga of water charges, along the lines of “to charge or not to charge?”.

Before finalising its recommendations with regard to whether those of us who use water, as distinct from those of us who waste it, I would suggest that all members of the Expert Commission on Water Charges undertake an extensive study of the Dublin Assembly Rolls, which record the minutes of the Dublin City Assembly (Council) from 1441 to 1841.

I would recommend the commission read, at the very least, the record for October 21st, 1743. It reads as follows: “The directors of the Hospital for Incurables setting forth that they have a house on Lazers-hill to receive and maintain poor persons who are incurable, to be allowed a pipe for the use of the said house Gratis, to be laid at their own expense: Granted that the Petitioners have a branch laid in of three quarters of an inch diameter gratis: during the City’s pleasure the same to be laid at the expense of the Hospital.”

So, if they paid for the laying of the pipe they could have free water. This gives us a choice. We may pay for the infrastructure of the water system or pay for the water thus supplied.

We cannot have it both ways. But then again we probably will. – Yours, etc,

STEPHEN McCORMAC,

Booterstown,

Co Dublin.