Paying for water

Sir, – Peter Molloy (March 8th) questions the provisions of the Water Services Act 2007 as a basis for a credible water conservation programme.

He would have my support if I felt we had a significant water wastage problem. In reality, however, we consume less water per capita than our metered British neighbours.

Surely the 2007 Act is a more credible response to the wastage myth than than the inanity of squandering a further €300 million on water meters?

Given the choice between water meters and the opening of hospital wards, I suggest we get our priorities right and stop this nonsense about wasters. – Yours, etc,

PAT MURPHY,

Greystones, Co Wicklow.

Sir, – It now looks as if water charges will be abolished, and even the proposed charge for excessive use will be fudged.

This is a huge mistake as general taxation will not be in a position to provide the massive resources required to upgrade water and wastewater systems to the standard expected by the Irish people. As a third of workers pay no tax, a small number of taxpayers will pay for everyone else’s wastage. This is nonsensical.

Furthermore, taxpayers living in rural Ireland on private schemes (well and septic tank) will not only have to pay up to €500 per annum for their own services, but will also have to pay for the services of urban households through their taxes. If a substantial subsidy is not introduced for rural households to give them equal treatment to those living in towns and cities, they should refuse to pay their property tax until this inequality is addressed. – Yours, etc,

JOHN DALY,

Shrule, Carlow.