Paying for the Pope’s visit

Sir, – Taoiseach Enda Kenny says there is no money to pay teachers and gardaí, so there can be no money to finance the proposed visit by Pope Francis in 2018.

Indeed, since Irish bishops invited him they should, as hosts, cover all the costs and expenses. I hope there is no assumption that the State will foot this bill, initiated by private individuals.

When the Pope visited Philadelphia, Time magazine reported that the World Meeting of Families contracted to reimburse the costs. Also, in advance of agreeing to this visit, the State should confirm that all redress fund issues have been resolved.

Things have changed dramatically since 1979 and a photograph of a politician standing next to the Pope is not necessarily a good thing. – Yours, etc,

SE LYDON

Wilton,

Cork.