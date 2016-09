Sir, – With the campaign for a further increase in third-level charges gaining traction, mostly among the already graduated, what will the 23-year-old graduate, employed in a JobBridge scheme at €140 per week, make of that?

Another appalling example of the contempt in which young people are held by their comfortably employed, educated, housed, health-insured and pensioned elders. – Yours, etc,

EUGENE TANNAM,

Firhouse, Dublin 24.